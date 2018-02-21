Ferry explosion injures 25 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) - An explosion ripped through a ferry as it unloaded passengers in the Caribbean beach city of Playa del Carmen on Wednesday, hurting 25 people, but authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Local Civil Defense director Juan Medina Sosa said 20 Mexicans, three Canadians and two Americans were injured, and all were in good condition.

The municipal government said in a statement that the victims sustained minor cuts and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Videos posted online by the newspaper Quintana Roo Hoy showed the blast sending a fireball and debris flying sideways from the ferry as it was moored to the dock with people nearby.

The Barcos Caribe vessel was left with a gaping hole in its starboard side next to a passenger seating area.

The municipal statement said the explosion happened when passengers were getting off the boat, and the cause was not yet known.

It added that service to the nearby resort island of Cozumel would continue with other ferry companies that operate from the municipal dock.

