Florida school shooting suspect will plead guilty if death penalty is not an option

Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he allegedly killed 17 people, is seen on a closed circuit television screen during a bond hearing in front of a Broward Judge. (Photo: Susan Stocker, Getty Images)

The suspect in the south Florida high school shooting will plead guilty in the massacre if the death penalty is taken off the table, the public defender's office said Friday.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, admitted he was behind the the 17 killings inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. His lawyers at the public defender's office say he is deeply troubled and remorseful over the shooting.

"I am overwhelmingly saddened that every system failed. The school system, the mental health system, DCF, law enforcement and the FBI," said Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, whose office is representing Cruz. "Because we failed to stop it, and we could have, we should not kill the person who behaved as we feared but ignored."

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. Finkelstein said he is unsure if prosecutors will agree to the idea of pulling the death penalty off the table.

"I hope" they will, he said. "No road map here."

The State Attorney's Office for Broward County told the Miami Herald "it is way too early in the investigation to talk about the death penalty,"

Indeed, it would be highly unusual for a deal to form just two days after the shooting happened.

At Cruz's first appearance, Chief Assistant Public Defender Gordon Weekes told a judge the 19 year old was a "broken child" who "has endured a lot of emotional trauma in a short period of time."

She added the downward spiral started with this death of his mother in November.

Finkelstein said whatever happens with Cruz's future one thing remains clear: this tragedy has left an irreparable wound on his community.

"In the 40 years I have been in this courthouse, I have seen a lot of murder and mayhem but nothing is even in the same universe as this," he said. "This devastation has caused a permanent wound in the victims family’s and the community. All of us will be forever changed."

