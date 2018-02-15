Football coach 'died a hero' protecting students during Florida shooting

(Photo: Twitter/@MSDEagles)

One of the early heroes from the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday was the school's assistant football coach.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas football program confirmed in a tweet that assistant football coach Aaron Feis was one of the victims. He died in the early hours of Thursday morning of injuries suffered while reportedly shielding students.

According to the football program's tweet, Feis "selflessly shielded students from the shooter.”

“He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories,” the tweet continued to say.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

At least 17 people were killed and hundreds of students fled into the streets after a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic at the school on Wednesday. It was the nation's deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

The victims include students and adults, according to the Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. Others were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The Associated Press and USA Today contributed to this report.

