Frances McDormand's two words in 2018 Oscar speech: ‘inclusion rider'

Frances McDormand attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Various winners at the 90th Academy Awards used their moment on stage Sunday night to address the many issues in the film business amid the #MeToo and Time’s Up cultural phenomenon.

Frances McDormand delivered a powerful speech about celebrating and including women in Hollywood when she won the award for best actress in a leading role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

“If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight. Meryl (Streep), if you do it, everybody else will, come on,” McDormand said.

“We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” she added. “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.”

It wasn’t long until the two words began trending on Twitter, usually after a quick Google search.

Me after googling INCLUSION RIDER pic.twitter.com/IRXn8gNYh5 — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) March 5, 2018

Pfft, you guys don’t know what an inclusion rider is? You’re so lame, it’s when....

*googles it* — (((Matt Lieb))) (@lieb123456789) March 5, 2018

And Google breaks from too many "inclusion rider" searches... #Oscars — David Fear (@davidlfear) March 5, 2018

Luckily, some Hollywood insiders were quick to clarify.

an inclusion rider is something actors put into their contracts to ensure gender and racial equality in hiring on movie sets. We should support this for a billion reasons, but if you can't find a reason to, here's one: it will make movies better. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 5, 2018

For the non-film contract fluent folks, Frances McDormand closed with “inclusion rider,” likely meaning put diversity requirements in your contract about the other crew/artist positions throughout a film you attach yourself to. #Oscars — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) March 5, 2018

FOR EVERYONE GOOGLING "INCLUSION RIDER" RIGHT NOW:

It's a part in one's contract that requires a minimum percentage of POC/women in all the other positions, above the line, below the line, working on the film. #Oscars #TheMoreYouKnow🌠 — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) March 5, 2018

McDormand’s speech wasn't’ the only memorable occasion that advocated for diversity. The Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and Team Coco also had inspiring words that were met with resounding applause.

The Associated Press and USA Today contributed to this report.

