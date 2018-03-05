KYTX
Close

Frances McDormand's two words in 2018 Oscar speech: ‘inclusion rider'

Catch up on the biggest moments from the 2018 Oscars

Adrianna Rodríguez , TEGNA 7:28 AM. CST March 05, 2018

Various winners at the 90th Academy Awards used their moment on stage Sunday night to address the many issues in the film business amid the #MeToo and Time’s Up cultural phenomenon. 

Frances McDormand delivered a powerful speech about celebrating and including women in Hollywood when she won the award for best actress in a leading role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

“If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight. Meryl (Streep), if you do it, everybody else will, come on,” McDormand said.

“We all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” she added. “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.” 

It wasn’t long until the two words began trending on Twitter, usually after a quick Google search.  

 

 

 

 

 

Luckily, some Hollywood insiders were quick to clarify. 

 

 

 

 

McDormand’s speech wasn't’ the only memorable occasion that advocated for diversity. The Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and Team Coco also had inspiring words that were met with resounding applause. 

The Associated Press and USA Today contributed to this report. 

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories