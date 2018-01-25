Frozen green beans for long time storage (Photo: Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

The National Frozen Foods Corporation has announced a voluntary recall of a "limited quantity" of its frozen green bean and mixed vegetable products due to a possible listeria contamination.

While there have been no reported illnesses, the company said it's recalling the frozen green beans and frozen mixed vegetables as a precaution.

The recalled products were distributed to foodservice accounts in bulk and packaged containers in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

The recall covers items distributed between Aug. 18, 2017 and Jan. 12, 2018.

The only covers items with the following codes on the back of the 32 oz. sized bag or the side of the master case:

Bountiful Harvest Foundations Cut Green Beans, 30 LB, 17100903A02

Bountiful Harvest Originals Cut Green Beans, 30 LB., 17100903A02

Monarch Capri Blend, 20 LB., 38511-7H11G3N

Monarch Capri Blend, 20 LB., 38511-7H11H3N

NW Treasure Cut Green Beans, 30 LB., 17102603A02

Simplot Classic Meadow Blend, 32 oz., 965AUG081705H

Sysco Classic Cut Green Beans, 32 oz., 17102703A03

Sysco Imperial Whole Green Beans, 32 oz., 17102703A03

(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28A3N

(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28B3N

(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28C3N

(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28D3N

(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans 30 LB. 15001-01070 38627-7H28E3N

Valamont Cut Green Beans, 32 oz., 38474-7H08F3N

Valamont Cut Green Beans, 20 LB., 38510-7H11F3N

The World's Harvest Cut Green Beans, 32 oz., 38475-7H08F3N

The World's Harvest Cut Green Beans, 32oz., 38475-7H08G3N

Consumers who purchased affected products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-253-8269.

One of the boxes of recalled frozen green beans and mixed vegetables from National Frozen Foods corporation.

