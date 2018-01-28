Grammy Awards 2018: Winners list

The trophy of the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. (Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images, 2007 AFP)

Who won big at this year's 60th annual Grammy Awards, honoring the best music in 2017?

Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees. This story will be updated throughout the night.

Album of the year

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love

JAY-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, Damn

Lorde, Melodrama

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Record of the year (goes to artist, engineers, mixers)

Childish Gambino, Redbone

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito

JAY-Z, The Story of O.J.

Kendrick Lamar, Humble

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Song of the year (goes to writers)

Despacito

Performed by: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

Written by: Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton

4:44

Performed by: JAY-Z

Written by: Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson

Issues

Performed by: Julia Michaels

Written by: Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik, Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter

1-800-273-8255

Performed by: Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid

Written by: Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury and Khalid Robinson

Best new artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Pop categories

Pop solo performance

Kelly Clarkson, Love So Soft

Kesha, Praying

Lady Gaga, Million Reasons

Pink, What About Us

Ed Sheeran, Shape of You

Pop duo/group performance

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, Something Just Like This

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito

Imagine Dragons, Thunder

Portugal, The Man, Feel It Still

Zedd & Alessia Cara, Stay

Pop vocal album

Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Kesha, Rainbow

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Country categories

Country solo performance

Sam Hunt, Body Like a Back Road

Alison Krauss, Losing You

Miranda Lambert, Tin Man

Maren Morris, I Could Use a Love Song

Chris Stapleton, Either Way

Country duo/group performance

Brothers Osborne, It Ain't My Fault

Zac Brown Band, My Old Man

Lady Antebellum, You Look Good

Little Big Town, Better Man

Midland, Drinkin' Problem

Country album

Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

Little Big Town, The Breaker

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From a Room, Volume 1

Country song (goes to songwriters)

Better Man

Performed by: Little Big Town

Written by: Taylor Swift

Body Like a Back Road

Performed by: Sam Hunt

Written by: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne

Broken Halos

Performed by: Chris Stapleton

Written by: Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton

Drinkin' Problem

Performed by: Midland

Written by: Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach

Tin Man

Performed by: Miranda Lambert

Written by: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall

Rock categories

Rock album

Mastadon, Emperor of Sand

Metallica, Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct

Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Alternative music album

Arcade Fire, Everything Now

Gorillaz, Humanz

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Rock performance (single or track)

Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker

Chris Cornell, The Promise

Foo Fighters, Run

Kaleo, No Good

Nothing More, Go to War

Metal performance

August Burns Red, Invisible Enemy

Body Count, Black Hoodie

Code Orange, Forever

Mastadon, Sultan's Curse

Meshuggah, Clockworks

Rock song (goes to songwriters)

Atlas, Rise!

Performed by: Metallica

Written by: James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich

Blood in the Cut

Performed by K. Flay

Written by: JT Daly and Kristine Flaherty

Go to War

Performed by: Nothing More

Written by: Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik and Mark Vollelunga

Run

Performed and written by: Foo Fighters

The Stage

Performed by: Avenge Sevenfold

Written by: Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward and Brooks Wackerman

Rap categories

Rap performance (single or track)

Big Sean, Bounce Back

Cardi B, Bodak Yellow

JAY-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, Humble

Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Bad and Boujee

Rap album

JAY-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, Damn

Migos, Culture

Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom

Tyler the Creator, Flower Boy

Rap/sung collaboration

6Lack, Prblms

Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy, Crew

Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé, Family Feud

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, Loyalty

SZA feat. Travis Scott, Love Galore

Rap song (goes to songwriters)

Bodak Yellow

Performed by: Cardi B

Written by: Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin and J White

Chase Me

Performed by: Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels and Big Boi

Written by: Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins and Jon Spencer

Humble

Performed by Kendrick Lamar

Written by: K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II

Sassy

Performed by: Rapsody

Written by: E. Gabouer and M. Evans

The Story of O.J.

Performed by: JAY-Z

Written by: Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson

R&B categories

R&B album

Daniel Caesar, Freudian

Ledisi, Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

PJ Morton, Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real

Urban contemporary album

6lack, Free 6Lack

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, Ctrl

The Weeknd, Starboy

R&B performance

Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis, Get You

Kehlani, Distraction

Ledisi, High

Bruno Mars, That's What I Like

SZA, The Weekend

Traditional R&B performance

The Baylor Project, Laugh and Move On

Childish Gambino, Redbone

Anthony Hamilton feat. the Hamiltones, What I'm Feelin'

Ledisi, All the Way

Mali Music, Still

R&B song (goes to songwriters)

First Began

Performed and written by: PJ Morton

Location

Performed by: Khalid

Written by: Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson and Joshua Scruggs

Redbone

Performed by: Childish Gambino

Written by: Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson

Supermodel

Performed by: SZA

Written by: Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe and Pharrell Williams

That's What I Like

Performed by: Bruno Mars

Written by: Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip

American roots music categories

American roots performance

Alabama Shakes, Killer Diller Blues

Blind Boys of Alabama, Let My Mother Live

Glen Campbell, Arkansas Farmboy

Leonard Cohen, Steer Your Way

Alison Krauss, I Never Cared for You

American roots song

Cumberland Gap

Performed by: David Rawlings

Written by: David Rawlings & Gillian Welch

I Wish You Well

Performed by: The Mavericks

Written by: Raul Malo and Alan Miller

If We Were Vampires

Performed by: Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Written by: Jason Isbell

It Ain't Over Yet

Performed by: Rodney Crowell feat. Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

Written by: Rodney Crowell

My Only True Friend

Performed by: Gregg Allman

Written by: Gregg Allman and Scott Sharrard

Other categories

Song written for visual media

City of Stars (La La Land)

Written by: Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

How Far I'll Go (Moana)

Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

Written by: Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew and Taylor Swift

Never Give Up (Lion)

Written by: Sia Furler, Greg Kurstin

Stand Up for Something (Marshall)

Written by: Common and Diane Warren

Soundtrack for visual media

Baby Driver

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Hidden Figures: The Album

La La Land

Moana: The Songs

Comedy album

Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas

Jim Gaffigan, Cinco

Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld

Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust

Kevin Hart, What Now?

Musical theater album

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hello, Dolly!

Spoken word album

Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run

Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Songwriter

Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In

Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist

Dance recording

Bambro Koyo Ganda, Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

Cola, CamelPhat & Elderbrook

Andromeda, Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

Tonite, LCD Soundsystem -- WINNER

Line Of Sight, ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Dance/electronic album

Migration, Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue, Kraftwerk -- WINNER

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

A Moment Apart, ODESZA

What Now, Sylvan Esso

Best contemporary instrumental album

What If, The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit, Alex Han

Mount Royal, Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Prototype, Jeff Lorber Fusion -- WINNER

Bad Hombre, Antonio Sanchez

Best Music Video

Up All Night, Beck

Makeba, Jain

The Story Of O.J., Jay-Z

Humble., Kendrick Lamar -- WINNER

1-800-273-8255, Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Music film

One More Time With Feeling, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Long Strange Trip, The Grateful Dead

The Defiant Ones, Various Artists -- WINNER

Soundbreaking, Various Artists

Two Trains Runnin', Various Artists

For a complete list of winners in all categories, visit Grammy.com.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA