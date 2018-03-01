When and how to watch the Oscars on TV or online

Preparations Continue for this years 90th Oscars on February 28, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

The 90th Academy Awards are this Sunday and as last year's Oscars proved anything can happen.

This year's broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC, 30-minutes earlier than it has in the past. The red carpet coverage on ABC starts at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST.

Can't be near a TV on Oscar Sunday? No, problem!

People living in select markets can watch the awards ceremony live online at abc.com or with the ABC app, with a participating TV provider. Those markets include Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco.

You can also watch via ABC using subscription-based streaming services like SlingTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and PlayStation Vue.

Another option is the Oscars: All Access show on Facebook Live. It's a second-screen experience featuring red carpet arrivals, backstage access, guest hosts, and live look ins to the awards show.

The All Access show begins at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST. on the Academy's Facebook page.

