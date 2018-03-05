ISIS: Video shows U.S. soldier deaths in Niger

Myeshia Johnson kisses the casket of her husband U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson during his burial service at the Memorial Gardens East cemetery on October 21, 2017 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A propaganda video released by the Islamic State appears to show a deadly militant ambush in Niger last year that killed four U.S. soldiers who engaged in fierce combat against superior firepower.

The battle near the village of Tongo Tongo on Oct. 4 prompted a Pentagon investigation into whether the soldiers had sufficient weaponry, ammunition and training for the mission in the west African nation. Gen.Thomas Waldhauser, chief of the U.S. Africa Command, is expected to testify Tuesday before the House Armed Services Committee on U.S. military activity and challenges on the continent.

The graphic video, released over an ISIS messenger outlet, urges the militant group's supporters in the West to draw inspiration from the attack on soldiers of "Crusader coalition countries."

Part of the nine-minute video appears to be taken from helmet camera of at least one of the fallen soldiers. That segment shows, in part, at least two soldiers shooting and jogging alongside an SUV while taking fire near the village of Tongo Tongo.

One of the soldiers falls to the ground, and the soldier in the helmet cam goes to assist. The driver leaps from the truck and drags the severely wounded soldier to the cover of the truck.

A short time later, the soldier wearing the helmet cam falls. The video eventually cuts to footage shot by the militants that shows the soldiers' bodies.

The Pentagon issued a statement saying the military was aware that an "alleged" video of the confrontation had been released.



"The release of these materials demonstrates the depravity of the enemy we are fighting," the statement said. "We encourage the news media to deny ISIS a propaganda success by not purchasing, showing or bringing undue attention to these images as it re-victimizes the affected families, amplifies IS atrocities and aids in their recruiting."

The four soldiers were part of a joint U.S.-Niger patrol that had been asked to assist a second American commando team that was hunting for a senior Islamic State member. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said the troops had not expected to encounter enemy forces at the time of the attack.

Killed were Army Sgt. La David Johnson, 25, of Miami Gardens, Fla., Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, 29, of Lyons, Ga.

Johnson was initially declared missing when French helicopters evacuated the soldiers following the attack. Nigerian military personnel later recovered his body at the scene. His boots and other equipment were stolen, but he was still wearing his uniform.

Johnson’s death was at the center of a heated controversy between President Trump and U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., after Trump told Johnson’s pregnant widow that the soldier “knew what he signed up for.” Wilson overheard the phone call and publicly denounced Trump’s remarks.

