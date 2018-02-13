Israel PM: Recommendations to indict 'nothing'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office on February 4, 2018. (Photo: JIM HOLLANDER/AFP/Getty Images)

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, says police recommendations to indict him on corruption charges "will end with nothing."

In a nationwide TV address, a stern-looking Netanyahu denied allegations that he accepted lavish gifts, including champagne and expensive cigars, from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan in exchange for doing favors. He also is suspected of offering preferential treatment to a newspaper publisher in exchange for favorable coverage.

Netanyahu said his lengthy political career has been solely "for the good of the nation." He accused police of being on a witch hunt against him and vowed to remain in office. He wrapped up by vowing to stay in office and run for re-election.

The police recommendations now go to the attorney general, who will decide whether to press charges.

But Tuesday's report is deeply embarrassing to Netanyahu and could fuel calls for him to step aside.

