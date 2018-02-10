Larry Nassar transferred to federal prison in Arizona

Larry Nassar sits in court listening to statements before being sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Larry Nassar, the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor who admitted to sexually abusing patients and possessing child pornography, has been transferred to a federal prison in Arizona.

This is following stays in Eaton County jail and most recently, the Milan Federal Correctional Institution near Ann Arbor, Mich. He was sentenced on Monday in Eaton County on sexual assault charges.

As of Saturday, Nassar is being housed at a Tucson, Arizona, prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. His inmate number, assigned to him shortly after his federal sentencing, is 21504-040.

That facility is a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp. It houses 1,387 inmates in the prison.

Experts have said that Nassar would likely be headed to a medium-security or high-security prison.

Nassar is serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for three child pornography convictions. He pleaded guilty to those charges in July.

In November, Nassar began pleading guilty to sexual assault charges in state courts, all but one of the 10 charges related to sexual abuse of female patients.

Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar in January to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven sexual assault charges. Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham sentenced him on Feb. 5 to 40 to 125 years in prison on three sexual assault charges.

He must serve the entirety of his federal sentence before he can serve his state sentences.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and with USA Gymnastics for decades.

Since September 2016, when the Indianapolis Star detailed sexual assault allegations against Nassar, more than 260 women and girls have told law enforcement that Nassar sexually abused them.

His seven-day sentencing hearing in Ingham County, which included 156 victim-impact statements, drew international attention and pushed Nassar's crimes and connections to MSU and USA Gymnastics into the spotlight in a way they hadn't been previously.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved