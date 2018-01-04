Macy's announces 5,000 job cuts, 7 new store closures

A Macy's sign is seen on a Macy's store at CityPlace after reports indicate that it is one of the stores that the company planned on closing on January 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Macy's is planning 5,000 job cuts, including closure of seven previously unidentified stores and other cuts at remaining locations, as it seeks stability in a tumultuous climate for physical retail.

The retailer's cost reductions come after its holiday sales in stores open at least a year rose 1.1%.

Although the company described its holiday sales as "solid," the performance trailed fellow department-store chain J.C. Penney, which posted a 3.4% increase Thursday.

Macy's will shutter seven new locations it had previously not identified for closure:

Miami (Downtown), Miami, Fla.

The Oaks, Gainesville, Fla.

Novato (Furniture), Novato, Calif.

Honey Creek Mall, Terre Haute, Ind.

Birchwood Mall, Fort Gratiot Township, Mich.

Fountain Place, Cincinnati, Ohio

Burlington Town Center, Burlington, Vt.

The retailer also said Thursday that it is moving ahead with four other store closures previously announced:

Laguna Hills Mall, Laguna Hills, Calif.

Westside Pavilion, Los Angeles, Calif.

Stonestown Galleria, San Francisco, Calif.

Magic Valley Mall, Twin Falls, Idaho

The moves are part of a plan announced in August 2016 to close 100 stores. Altogether, the company has now revealed 81 of the 100 locations.

Net job cuts, including the closures and reductions at remaining locations, will total about 5,000, Macy's spokesman Blair Rosenberg said in an email.

The company also said it would add jobs in certain locations to properly staff stores.

Liquidation sales are likely to begin Jan. 8 and continue for eight to 12 weeks.

“Looking ahead to 2018, we are focused on continuous improvement and will take the necessary steps to move faster, execute more effectively and allocate resources to invest in growth," Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

The company has been struggling with its massive real estate footprint and traditional retail model, as Amazon.com soars and physical competitors such as treasure-hunt retailers T.J. Maxx and Marshall's offer alternatives.

Despite the challenges, Macy's reported strong performances for active apparel, beauty products, shoes, dresses, coats, fine jewelry and some other items.

The company also said its digital sales jumped by double digits.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM