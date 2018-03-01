Marvel found a hilarious way to move up 'Infinity War' release

Infinity Wars is storming into theaters April 27th. (Screenshot from trailer)

Get ready Marvel fans, the next 'Avengers' movie is coming out a week earlier than expected, and you may have Iron Man to thank.

'Avengers: Infinity War' was originally scheduled for a May 4 release, but the studio revealed late Thursday that it would now be in theaters on April 27.

The announcement came during a back-and-forth (totally not staged at all...probably) exchange with Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man.

It started with Marvel Studios asking if folks were excited to see the movie on May 4th, then Downey jumped in to ask about seeing it earlier...and bringing some friends...like 'the entire world.'

One thing led to another and Marvel announced the new release date of April 27.

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How’s April 27th? — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.



Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

You guys wanted it. You got it. See you there April 27th. pic.twitter.com/DsllNH2ko6 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

The move also puts a bit more room between 'Infinity War,' Disney's upcoming Han solo movie (set for a May 28 release), and Deadpool 2 (coming out May 18).

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA