Michelle Obama meets and dances with the little girl who was in awe of her portrait

March has been a big month for 2-year-old Parker Curry. Last week, she stood in awe of Michelle Obama's portrait.
This week, she got to meet — and dance — with the former first lady.
Obama posted Tuesday a video of the two getting their groove on to "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift.
Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018
"Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!" Obama tweeted.
Parker's mom, Jessica Curry, told BuzzFeed that she took Parker and her 1-year-old sister to the National Portrait Gallery last week specifically to see the portraits of Obama and her husband, former president Barack Obama.
A photo of Parker looking at Michelle Obama's portrait then went viral.
"I was trying to get her to turn around so I could take a picture, but she wouldn't cooperate," Curry said. "She just wanted to stare at it. She was fascinated."
