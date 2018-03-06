Michelle Obama meets and dances with the little girl who was in awe of her portrait

March has been a big month for 2-year-old Parker Curry. Last week, she stood in awe of Michelle Obama's portrait.

This week, she got to meet — and dance — with the former first lady.

Obama posted Tuesday a video of the two getting their groove on to "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift.

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

"Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!" Obama tweeted.

Parker's mom, Jessica Curry, told BuzzFeed that she took Parker and her 1-year-old sister to the National Portrait Gallery last week specifically to see the portraits of Obama and her husband, former president Barack Obama.

A photo of Parker looking at Michelle Obama's portrait then went viral.

"I was trying to get her to turn around so I could take a picture, but she wouldn't cooperate," Curry said. "She just wanted to stare at it. She was fascinated."

