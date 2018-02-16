Mueller charges 13 Russians, three entities for interfering in US elections

WASHINGTON - The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process.
Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
To read the full indictment, click here.
© 2018 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs