North Korea to stop weapons tests if it has US talks

This picture taken on March 5, 2018 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 6, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) shaking hands with South Korean chief delegator Chung Eui-yong (R). (Photo: AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS/Getty Images)

South Korea says North Korea has agreed to impose a moratorium on tests of nuclear weapons and missiles if it holds talks with the United States.

South Korea's presidential national security director said Tuesday that North Korea said it's ready to have "heart-to-heart" talks with the United States on issues regarding the North's potential denuclearization and the normalization of relations between Pyongyang and Washington.

He said the North also made it clear that it wouldn't need to keep its nuclear weapons if military threats against the country are resolved and it receives a security guarantee.

He said the North also promised not to use conventional or nuclear weapons against South Korea.

The two countries have agreed to hold summit talks in late April. The South Korea presidential office also said Tuesday that the countries have agreed to set up a telephone hotline between their leaders.

The comments were made hours after a South Korean delegation led by Chung returned from a visit to the North, where they met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

