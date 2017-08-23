Netflix in September: Everything coming and going

In September, Netflix users will be able to see fresh episodes of 'Bojack Horseman,' a Jerry Seinfeld comedy special, the new 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Pulp Fiction' and the animated 'Hercules.' (Photo: Netflix, Disney, AP, Miramax)

Before Disney starts its own streaming service, it's bringing its A-team to Netflix.

In September, Netflix users will have access to the live-action Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, Mulan and Pocahontas (though Lilo & Stitch and The Emperor's New Groove expire at the beginning of the month).

What else is coming to Netflix this fall? Plenty of original programing: Jerry Seinfeld and Marc Maron have stand-up specials; Narcos, Bojack Horseman and Fuller House are back for new seasons; Kate McKinnon voices Ms. Frizzle in The Magic School Bus Rides Again; Robert Redford and Jane Fonda star in Our Souls at Night and Angelina Jolie brings the controversial First They Killed My Father to the service in September.

Other notable titles on the way in include classics Dead Poets Society and Pulp Fiction. (Here's what arrived in August.)

Here's the full list of new and expiring titles

Available 9/1/17

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney's Hercules

Disney's Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Evil -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL TEASER

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL TRAILER

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She's Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

Available 9/2/17

Vincent N Roxxy

Available 9/4/17

Graduation

Available 9/5/17

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Available 9/6/17

A Good American

Hard Tide

Available 9/7/17

The Blacklist: Season 4

Available 9/8/17

#realityhigh -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Confession Tapes: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Walking Dead: Season 7

Available 9/9/17

Portlandia: Season 7

Available 9/11/17

The Forgotten

Available 9/12/17

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 9/13/17

Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains

Available 9/14/17

Disney's Pocahontas

Available 9/15/17

American Vandal: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First They Killed My Father -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rumble

Strong Island -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 9/18/17

Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination

Available 9/19/17

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Love, Sweat and Tears

Available 9/20/17

Carol

Available 9/21/17

Gotham: Season 3

Available 9/22/17

Fuller House: New Episodes -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Samaritan

Available 9/23/17

Alien Arrival

Available 9/25/17

Dark Matter: Season 3

Available 9/26/17

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 9/27/17

Absolutely Anything

Available 9/29/17

Big Mouth: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Club de Cuervos: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gerald's Game -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Real Rob: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Our Souls at Night -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 9/30/17

Murder Maps: Season 3

Here's everything leaving the streaming service

Leaving 9/1/17

Better Off Ted: Season 2

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman: Season 1 - 5

The Deep End: Season 1

The Omen

Wilfred : Season 1 - 2

Something's Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Leaving 9/3/17

Drumline: A New Beat

Leaving 9/4/17

The A-List

Leaving 9/5/17

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor's New Groove

Leaving 9/9/17

Teen Beach 2

Leaving 9/10/17

Army Wives: Season 1 - 7

Leaving 9/11/17

Terra Nova: Season 1

Leaving 9/15/17

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Leaving 9/16/17

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

Leaving 9/19/17

Persons Unknown: Season 1

Leaving 9/20/17

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope: Season 1

Leaving 9/22/17

Philomena

Leaving 9/24/17

Déjà Vu

Leaving 9/26/17

A Gifted Man: Season 1

Sons of Tucson: Season 1

CSI: Miami: Season 1 - 10

Leaving 9/30/17

Last Man Standing: Season 1 - 5

© 2017 USATODAY.COM