Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles reveals Larry Nassar sexually abused her

Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Simone Biles stepped forward Monday to announce she also was abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar,” Biles wrote on posts on Twitter and Instagram. “Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that l have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault.”

Nassar will be sentenced on seven sexual assault charges in federal court on Thursday as part of a plea agreement and is expected to receive life in prison.

Biles, 20, joins the 140 women who have accused Nassar of abuse in his roles at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State. Fellow U.S. gymnastic stars Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney had come forward prior and alleged Nassar abused them.

“It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the “special” treatment,” Biles wrote. “This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.

"For too long I've asked myself, “Was I too naive? Was it my fault?" I now know the answer to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG, and others.”

