Police report explosion in British city as major incident

LONDON - Police for the English city of Leicester say they are responding to a "major incident" after receiving reports of an explosion.

Leicestershire Police said on Twitter that emergency services were dealing with the incident on Hinckley Road and asked the public to stay away from the area.

| Major Incident |



19:19 |There has been a major incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester. All emergency services are currently dealing with this. Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed Please avoid the area. — LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) February 25, 2018

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue said six fire engines were responding and the incident is being treated as a search and rescue operation.

Video footage from the scene showed a building that appeared engulfed in flames and a number of police cars and ambulances stationed nearby.

This footage shows the aftermath of an apparent explosion in the Hinckley Road area of Leicester. Police have declared a "major incident." More information as we get it. pic.twitter.com/ghVIGEYjdk — BBC East Midlands (@bbcemt) February 25, 2018

The cause of the reported explosion has not been determined.

Leicester is 110 miles north of London.

© 2018 Associated Press