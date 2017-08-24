Police: Active shooter situation in Charleston

Photo: file

Charleston police are responding to an active shooter situation in the 400 block of King Street.

King Street between Calhoun and Morris are blocked to motorist and pedestrian traffic, according to a tweet from Charleston police.

Photos from the scene show dozens of emergency responders near Virginia's on King, a restaurant located at 412 King St.

The scene is just a couple blocks north of College of Charleston's campus.

King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 24, 2017

