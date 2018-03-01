Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invite 2,600 members of the public to their wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Edinburgh Castle on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and his American, fiancée, Meghan Markle, invited thousands of members of the public to watch them arrive by carriage at Windsor Castle for their wedding, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

The couple want 2,640 people to watch them and their guests arrive at and depart from St George’s Chapel in the castle grounds for their nuptials on May 19.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Also invited into the castle grounds are 200 people from charities and organisations close to Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, including those which Prince Harry serves as Patron.

“This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom," the palace added.

The attendees will include 1,200 people from a diverse range of backgrounds nominated by authorities in nine of the United Kingdom’s regions, as well as charity workers, local school children, and employees of Queen Elizabeth II.

Last month, the palace announced that after leaving Windsor Castle, the newlywed prince and his bride, the former Suits actress, will ride along Windsor’s main street in a carriage to allow the public to “enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.” They will then return to the castle via a sweeping three mile long, tree-lined avenue called Long Walk.

