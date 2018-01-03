Report: President Trump plans to attend College Football Playoff title game

US President Donald Trump holds two thumbs up while meeting with service members of the United States Coast Guard to play golf at Trump International Golf Course in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on December 29, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Donald Trump is planning to attend the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday.

According to a report in Politically Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics blog, on Wednesday, Trump will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the all-Southeastern Conference showdown between Alabama and Georgia.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump will reportedly be guests of Nick and Jamie Ayers. Nick Ayers is chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence and a native of Georgia.

Trump - who last year said any NFL player who kneeled during the national anthem should be fired, sparking a lengthy controversy around the league - also will welcome the World Series champion Houston Astros to the White House at a future date.

During the presidential election, Trump carried both Alabama and Georgia. Last month, Alabama voted Doug Jones into the U.S. Senate, eschewing Trump's endorsement of Ray Moore.

Alabama dismantled defending champion Clemson in the Sugar Bowl and Georgia beat Oklahoma in double overtime in the Rose Bowl to qualify for the championship game.

