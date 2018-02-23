Reports: U.S. to move Israel's embassy to Jerusalem on May 14

A picture taken on February 15, 2018 shows a view of the Dome of the Rock from inside Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Arab east Jerusalem. (Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP/ Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The United States is expected to move Israel's embassy to Jerusalem on May 14, known as Israeli Independence Day, according to two Israeli newspapers Haaretz and the Jerusalem Post who sited both U.S. and Israeli officials.

Vice President Pence told the Israeli Parliament last month that a new U.S. Embassy to Israel would open in Jerusalem before the end of 2019.

Trump announced in December the controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and begin the process of moving the U.S. Embassy there. West Jerusalem is where Israel's government is based. Palestinians view East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. For that reason, every U.S. president since Israel's founding in 1948 has located the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Trump's Jerusalem announcement fulfilled a campaign promise and upended decades of U.S. foreign policy over the contested city.

The Trump administration is also considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of a new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, four U.S. officials told the Associated Press.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM