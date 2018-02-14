18 school shooting incidents have occurred in the U.S. so far in 2018

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Within the first couple months of 2018, there have now been 18 school shootings across the United States.

Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida is number 18.

Since 2013, there have been nearly 300 school shootings in the U.S. — that's an average of about one a week, according to gun control advocacy organization Everytown For Gun Safety.

Not all shootings that have happened this year are related to an active shooter situation and not all shootings on school campuses have resulted in injury or death.

Here is a list of the school shootings that have happened in 2018 (as of Feb. 14):

Feb. 14: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida

A former student opened fire at a Florida high school, killing "numerous" people before authorities took him into custody. The total victim count is not yet know, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Feb. 8: Metropolitan High School in New York City

A 17-year-old was arrested after a gun was fired into the floor of a classroom. No one was injured.

Feb. 5: Harmony Learning Center in Maplewood, Minnesota

A third-grader was able to reach in and shoot off a police officer's gun while the two were sitting on a bench together, officials say. A round shot through the holster into the ground, but no one was injured.

Feb. 5: Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland

A male student was shot in the upper body in a car on school grounds during a disagreement.

Feb. 1: Salvador B. Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, California

A female student opened fire striking a 15-year-old boy in the head and a 15-year-old girl in the wrist. Three others, ranging in age from 11 to 30, suffered minor cuts and scrapes. Police believe the shooting was unintentional.

Jan. 31: Lincoln High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

A 32-year-old man died after being shot twice in the leg during a large fight in the school parking lot, police say. No students or staff members were injured.

Jan. 26: Dearborn High School in Dearborn, Michigan

Someone fired shots from a car in the school's parking lot during a basketball game. No one was injured.

Jan. 25: Murphy High School in Mobile, Alabama

Police say a 16-year-old fired shots into the air outside the school after fighting with another 16-year-old. No one was injured.

Jan. 23: Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky

A 16-year-old boy opened fired on campus, killing two and injuring 18 others.

Jan. 22: Italy High School in Italy, Texas

A 16-year-old boy shot and injured a 15-year-old girl with a semi-automatic handgun in the school cafeteria. He was taken into custody after the incident.

Jan. 22: NET Charter High School in New Orleans, Louisiana

An unidentified person pulled up in a truck and shot into a group of students standing outside the school during lunch time. One teenager was sent to the hospital with a superficial injury.

Jan. 20: Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

A North Carolina football player from Winston-Salem State University was shot to death while at an event at Wake Forest University.

Jan. 15: Wiley College in Marshall, Texas

Police believe two suspects in a car exchanged gunfire with a person in a dormitory parking lot. No injuries were reported, but a bullet entered a dorm room during the incident.

Jan. 10: Grayson College in Denison, Texas

A criminal justice student fired a bullet through a wall after mistaking the firearm for training gun. No one was injured.

Jan. 10: California State University, San Bernardino in San Bernardino

A gun was fired on campus, however, no injuries were reported.

Jan. 9: Coronado Elementary School in Sierra Vista, Arizona

A 14-year-old boy was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school bathroom.

Jan. 4: New Start High School in Burien, Washington

Shots were fired from outside the school into the school's administration office, but no one was injured.

Jan. 3: East Olive Elementary School in St. John's Michigan

A 31-year-old man shot and killed himself in the school parking lot after hours of negotiation with police. The man called authorities, said he was suicidal and had a handgun.

Some counts have also included the following incident, which would bring the total to date to 19.

Jan. 6: School bus in Forest City, Iowa

A 32-year-old man was arrested after firing a pellet gun into a school bus. No children were injured, but a window on the bus was shattered.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA