Southwest is selling $39 flights for its birthday

A Southwest Airlines plane is seen at the gate on the tarmac of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RHONA WISE)

Southwest Airlines is celebrating their 46th birthday by offering you cheap airfare!

Tickets are on sale starting at $39 for destinations across Latin America, the Caribbean and the U.S. until June 15.

Most sale prices are for flights that depart Monday through Thursday between August 22 and December 16, but there are blackout dates including Thanksgiving.

Most of the deals are for short trips, but some long trips are also covered by the sale.

