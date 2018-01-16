Study finds people would rather hang out with their dogs than friends

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Kosamtu, Kosamtu)

Friends or dogs? That's the question posed by researchers conducting a study for the American Kennel Club.

For parents of fur-babies, the conclusion might be obvious: Americans would rather hang out with their dogs than their friends.

The organization surveyed 2,000 dog owners for the study.

The Daily Blast Live Team weighs in in this clip from their show.

Catch DBL weekday afternoons or watch online.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA