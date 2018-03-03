Suspect in Central Michigan shooting death used gun registered to dad, police say

James Eric Davis, Jr. (Photo: Mt. Pleasant Police)

The Central Michigan Unversity student police say shot and killed his parents Friday morning used his father's gun, police said Saturday.

James Eric Davis Jr., a 19-year-old sophomore, was arrested early Saturday after he was seen on a train passing through the north end of campus, the university said.

Sources told the Detroit Free Press his parents arrived on campus Friday morning to pick him up for spring break and were shot and killed in a fourth-floor dorm room.

The suspect in the shooting incident that happened on CMU's campus is now in custody. Get more details at https://t.co/9LfrVQwM0i. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 3, 2018

After the shooting, authorities identified the suspect as Davis Jr. and a search for him extended throughout Friday.

Central Michigan University police announced Saturday the gun Davis Jr. used was registered to his father, who was a police officer. Davis Jr. entered the building carrying the firearm after his dad was already inside the room.

The parents were identified by the school Friday evening as James Eric Davis, Sr., and Diva Jeneen Davis.

Police said officers had contact with the student late Thursday and took him to a local hospital, where he was turned over to the medical staff for what police say may have been some sort of drug-related issue.

Davis Jr. was released from the hospital Friday morning, shortly before the shooting.

More than 100 officers from various agencies searched into the night for the student. The school's campus and most of the city of Mt. Pleasant, where the university is located, were on lockdown while police from local, state and federal agencies searched the area.

Friday was the last day before CMU's spring break. Many students had already left campus while others were planning to leave Friday.

CMU is a university of about 25,000 students, located in mid-Michigan. It is about an hour north of Lansing, the state capital and about 2½ hours northwest of Detroit.

