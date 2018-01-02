KYTX
These 3 steps will help you keep your New Year's resolutions

It's 2018 and Daily Blast LIVE is helping you kick start the new year! We have three easy ways for you to keep your New Year's resolutions. What is your New Year's resolution?

Daily Blast Live , TEGNA 9:13 PM. CST January 02, 2018

You may be feeling motivated to stick to your New Year's resolutions now, but how about a month from now? Two months? 

The best way to achieve your goals is to set a plan. Daily Blast Live breaks down three ways you can help see your resolutions through. 

1. Use an app. Reminder apps can help you chart your progress. Try "Done," an app that helps outline your goals. 

2. Write it down. Research shows you're more likely to stick to goals if you write them down. 

3. Post it on social media or tell your friends and family. Accountability is the key to sticking to resolutions. 

