Thousands of highchairs exclusively sold at Walmart recalled due to fall hazard

A recall was issued for about 36,000 Graco highchairs after the company received five reports of injured children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The children sustained bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over as they were in it. The company also received 38 reports of cases where the rear leg pivoted out of position.

The recalled Graco Table2Table highchairs were sold exclusively at Walmart stores across the nation and Canada from October 2016 through December 2017. They were sold at about $100.

The highchair’s cushion is white with gold and gray polka dots. Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled highchairs immediately and contact Graco for a free repair kit.

The model number is 1969721, and can be found on the underside of the toddlers seat and on the back of the booster seat.

For more information call Graco at 800-345-4109, or visit them online at www.gracobaby.com and click on Support, then Product recalls.

To report an incident involving this product, click here.



