Timeline: After school shooting, suspect went to Subway, McDonalds

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Investigators are piecing together what happened before, during and immediately after a deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school.

At least 17 people were killed when a former student entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School around dismissal time on Wednesday.

Authorities say the 19-year-old suspect, Nikolas Cruz, legally bought the gun he used in the attack, an AR-15-style rifle.

Here is a timeline of what the authorities say happened:

2:19 pm Wednesday - Uber car dropped Nikolas Cruz off at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Cruz entered the East stairwell of building 12 with a rifle inside a black soft case. He exited the stairwell and pulled the rifle from its case.

2:21 pm - The suspect readied his rifle and began shooting into rooms 1215, 1216, 1214, then went back to 1216, back to 1215, then onto 1213.

The suspect then took the West stairwell to the second floor and shot one victim in room 1234.

The suspect then took the East stairwell to the third floor, dropped his AR-15 rifle and his backpack, and ran down the stairs.

He exited building 12 and ran toward the tennis courts, took a southbound turn on foot, crossing fields and ran West along with others who were fleeing and he tried to mix in with people "fearing for their lives."

The suspect arrived at a Walmart store and bought a drink at the Subway. He left the store.

The suspect went to a McDonalds store and sat down for a short period of time.

3:01 pm - He left the McDonalds on foot.

3:41 pm - Nikolas Cruz detained at 4700 Wyndham Lakes Drive in Coral Springs, Florida, by a member of the Coconut Creek Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident.

As of Thursday afternoon, investigators have already interviewed more than 2,000 people.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel explained it's going to take a lot of time for them to sift through the information that's coming in and determine what's true and what's not.

