Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles injured, daughter killed in fatal car crash

Ryan Wood, TEGNA 10:18 AM. CST March 06, 2018

BROOKLYN - Well-wishes, prayers, and donations are coming in from around the world for a Tony Award-winning actress who was hit by a car.

Ruthie Ann Miles and her four-year-old daughter, Abigail, were among five people hit by the car in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn on Monday, friends confirmed.

A GoFundMe site setup for Miles by her company managers says the actress, who is pregnant, is in critical condition.  Sadly, Abigail and another child died from their injuries.

Police interviewed the driver, who investigators said may have suffered a medical issue while driving, according to multiple media reports.

In February, Miles performed at The Kennedy Center in a special concert performance with other Broadway stars. She won a Tony Award in 2015 for her role in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical, “The King and I.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe site set up for Miles and her family had raised more than $100,000.

Miles’ friends from the Broadway community tweeted their support for the beloved performer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

