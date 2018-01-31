KYTX
Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with truck; injuries appear limited

Jessica Estepa and Michael Collins, USA TODAY , TEGNA 11:38 AM. CST January 31, 2018

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided with what appeared to be a garbage truck on Wednesday.

The White House confirmed that at least one person died in the crash. No lawmakers were seriously injured. 

According to Amtrak, the train collided with a vehicle on the tracks in Crozet, Va., a town about 126 miles away from Washington, D.C.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was on his way to the restroom when the train hit. The Tennessee congressman was thrown around and suffered neck, back and foot injuries.

“I’m in a bit of shock right now,” Flesichmann said in a phone call from the scene, where he was being treated for his injuries.  “I’m in a whole lot of pain and discomfort.”

Flesichmann said he wasn’t sure what the train hit, but it was “a tremendously strong impact.”

“When this thing hit, I got thrown,” he said.

Other people on the train were injured, Fleischmann said, but he doesn’t know if they were members of Congress. 

“It’s kind of chaotic right now,” he said of the scene.

President Trump is scheduled to travel to West Virginia on Air Force One for the retreat Thursday.

Other members of Congress tweeted from the train that they weren't injured in the collision.

 

 

The office of Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said the lawmaker and doctor was helping people who were injured.

 

 

Lawmakers also said that the drivers of the truck receiving medical attention. Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole said a person on the truck may have been seriously injured.

 

 

Meanwhile, local authorities were investigating the scene, while the crew was checking the train for damage. 

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


