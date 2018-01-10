Trump refuses to commit to Mueller interview for Russia probe

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway upon his arrival at the West Wing of the White House, on January 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Trump refused to commit Wednesday to an interview by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for the Russia investigation, calling it a hoax and claiming his testimony isn't necessary.

"We'll see what happens," he said during a news conference following a bilateral meeting with Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

The president dismissed the investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible collusion with Trump associates as "a Democrat hoax" that left a "phony cloud" over his first 11 months in office.

He noted that the FBI gave special interview conditions to his previous political opponent, Hillary Clinton, who was under investigation for her use of a private email server when she was secretary of State.

"She wasn’t sworn in, she wasn’t given the oath, they didn’t take notes, they didn’t record," Trump said. "That’s perhaps ridiculous and a lot of people looked at it as a pretty serious breach."

Trump also said Wednesday he would never sign an immigration bill unless it includes money for his proposed wall along the U.S. Mexico border.

"It's got to include the wall ... without the wall, it all doesn't work," Trump said.

Before their Oval Office meeting, Trump thanked Solberg for Norway's country's continuing purchases of U.S. military equipment, including F-35 fighter jets. Norway is “a great customer, a great ally and a great friend," Trump said.

For her part, Solberg estimated that Norway's investments in the U.S. translates to 470,000 American jobs.

Trump also praised his guest for her "very resounding”election win, proving that she is “very respected” and “very liked” by her country.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM