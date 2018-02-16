Trump signs bill providing more access to 911 calls

US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departure from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, February 16, 2018, as he travels to Florida for the weekend. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law that will provide more direct access to the 911 system for callers using a multi-line telephone in an emergency.

The White House says the president signed the "Kari's Law Act of 2017," which ensures that anyone who dials 911 can reach emergency responders, even if the phone typically requires someone to dial "9'' or another digit to reach an outside line.

The law is named after Kari Hunt, who was killed in Texas in 2013 by her estranged husband. One of the woman's young daughters tried to call 911 but couldn't get through to emergency responders because she didn't know to dial 9 to get an outside line. The bill was sponsored by Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas.

© 2018 Associated Press