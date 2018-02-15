Trump suggests Florida shooting suspect was 'mentally disturbed'

US President Donald Trump responds to a reporter's question on domestic violence following a working session regarding opportunity zones following the recently signed tax bill in the Oval Office of the White House on February 14, 2018. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says it appears the suspect in Florida's deadly school shooting was "mentally disturbed."

Trump tweeted Thursday about the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A former student opened fire Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people. The 19-year-old was charged Thursday morning.

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

The president offered sympathy in a tweet Wednesday and said he spoke with Florida's governor, but he has not addressed the nation.

Trump has cited mental health before as a cause for mass shootings, dismissing questions about gun control.

