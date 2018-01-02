Trump takes credit for lack of commercial airline deaths in 2017

US President Donald Trump speaks to first responders at West Palm beach Fire rescue in West Palm Beach, Florida on December 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

President Donald Trump appears to be taking credit for zero commercial airline fatalities in 2017.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that since taking office "I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news - it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!"

It is fact that there were no commercial airline fatalities in the world in 2017, but that's due to far more than just U.S. influence.

Airline deaths have been dropping in the U.S. and around the world for more than a decade.

The last commercial airline fatalities in the U.S. happened in July 2013. Three passengers were killed when Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport.

