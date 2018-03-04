Twitter thinks Taraji P. Henson savaged Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars carpet

Taraji P. Henson attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Image, 2018 Getty Images)

Did Taraji P. Henson serve Ryan Seacrest some shade on Sunday's Oscars red carpet? In Twitter's never humble opinion, that would be a definite "yes."

Per IndieWire, the two were chatting about the success of Mary J. Blige, when Henson dropped a nugget of wisdom some thought was rather pointed.

"The universe has a way of taking care of the good people, you know what I mean?" Henson said while touching Seacrest's chin, seemingly to make sure he was paying attention to her words.

So Taraji P. Henson just put a curse on Ryan Seacrest & read him his rights. #TimesUp #MeToo #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SATAgtjJVA — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) March 5, 2018

Seacrest's turn on the carpet was clouded by claims of sexual harassment by his former stylist, Suzie Hardy. Seacrest has disputed the "reckless allegations" and an investigation by E! found the allegations could not be substantiated.

Henson previously shared harsh words for manager Vincent Cirrincione, who has been accused by nine women of harassment, in February on Instagram. The same month, Variety reported Henson cut ties with Cirrincione.

Of Henson's exchange with Seacrest, Twitter was certainly here for it. One user said, "Taraji plays no games ... Thank you queen!"

Taraji plays no games ... 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Thank you queen! https://t.co/ameOqBC8Qj — Ina (@LifeLoveGoT) March 5, 2018

Taraji did what needed to be done — Scottland Dietrich (@RL_so_RECKLESS) March 5, 2018

LOOOOOOL what taraji did to seacrest — Leo (@isosix) March 5, 2018

Others thought she should walk away with a statue for her remark.

"And the award for best shade goes to Taraji P Henson," one member of the Twitterverse wrote.

And the award for best shade goes to Taraji P Henson #Oscars #tarajiphenson pic.twitter.com/kDSyhDqOzJ — Brittney Cottrell (@starsandgoggles) March 5, 2018

Others joked Henson "absolutely put a curse" on Seacrest.

Taraji P. Henson absolutely put a curse on Ryan Seacreast — Kolby: (@kolbywutevr) March 5, 2018

If Taraji probably (definitely) hexing Ryan Seacrest on national television isn’t the wildest thing we see at the #Oscars then I am completely at a loss as to imagining what more could possibly go down tonight — Natasha W.E.B. Lookin' Bois Oladokun (@NatashaOladokun) March 5, 2018

Henson's rep did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

