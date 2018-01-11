Walmart raises hourly wage to $11, expands benefits

A Walmart employee gathers pushcarts in front of a Walmart store in Paramount, California on November 23, 2012. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images, 2012 AFP)

BENTONVILLE, ARK. - Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.

The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month.

The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.

