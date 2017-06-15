KYTX
Wounded officer's first pitch highlights Congressional baseball game

Hill staffers who work for Congressman Bill Johnson of Ohio say the mood on the Hill is somber, but one of unity. They think that means this park will be packed for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity.

Katherine Fitzgerald , USA TODAY , TEGNA 5:05 AM. CDT June 16, 2017

WASHINGTON — An emotional opening ceremony ahead of Thursday’s congressional baseball game came to a peak as special agent David Bailey, a Capitol Police Officer injured in the line of fire during Wednesday’s shooting in Alexandria, delivered the first pitch.

But even before that, the ball passed through a meaningful relay. A Budweiser Clydesdale started with the ceremonial game ball in center field. After trotting around the warning track to the first base dugout, the horse delivered that ball to Joe Torre, Major League Baseball’s Chief Baseball Officer. 

Bailey hobbled onto the field on crutches, where he met Torre. The special agent gave one crutch away, put all his weight on his left foot, and delivered the ball over home plate to Roberto Clemente Jr, the son and namesake of the Hall of Famer. Clemente then ran out to meet Bailey, as the crowd erupts in cheers, staying on its feet well after the pitch.

Organizers from the game announced last night that proceeds from Thursday night’s charity game will also go to the Capital Police Memorial Fund.

