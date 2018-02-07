KYTX
National Signing Day: What to expect

Tyler Morning Telegraph Staff , KYTX 10:58 AM. CST February 07, 2018

Wednesday is National Signing Day.

Here’s a look at who we expect to play college sports. Some signed on Dec. 20. Those are noted. Bishop T.K. Gorman will host its signing event on Thursday.

JOHN TYLER
Football

  • Martrevious Allison: Syracuse University (Signed on Dec. 20)
  • Dekalen Goodson: University of Houston (Signed on Dec. 20)
  • Tyus Grayson: Arkansas Tech University
  • Tra Minter: Texas College
  • Jaivon Williams: Howard Payne University
  • Kaylon Douglas: Undecided
  • Aysaiah Franks: Undecided
  • Michael Givens-Washington: Undecided
  • Gregorio Guerrero: Undecided
  • Dewayne Jones: Undecided
  • Tabias Marshall: Undecided
  • Nicholas Thompson: Undecided

Academics

  • Emmanuel Daniels: Texas A&M University
  • Bryce Holloway: University of Texas
  • Kharis McFarland: Baylor University (Trainer)

TYLER LEE
Football

  • Chance Amie: Syracuse University (Signed on Dec. 20)
  • Nathan Niedrauer: Tarleton State University
  • Marquis Gray: Southeastern Oklahoma State University
  • Lanthony Simmons: Southern Nazarene University

WHITEHOUSE
Football

  • Clayton Cook: Missouri Southern State University
  • Trevor Lawrence: Tyler Junior College
  • Ken’Tavian McDade: Hardin-Simmons University
  • Mitchell Melrose: Abilene Christian University
  • Javier Neal: University of North Texas
  • Christian Owens-Missouri Southern State University
  • Kyevon Rider: Texas A&M University-Commerce
  • Dayton Thompson: Northeastern State University

Soccer

  • Sydney Malmstrom: Tyler Junior College
  • Chloe Towler: Austin College
  • Softball
  • Mahayla Mitchell: University of Arkansas at Monticello

ARP
Football

  • Demarvion Overshown: University of Texas (Signed on Dec. 20)

GLADEWATER
Football

  • Isaiah Davis: Texas A&M University-Commerce
  • Mike Sanchez: Navarro College
  • Mycah Stephens: Louisiana College
  • Andrew Williams: Louisiana College

Baseball

  • Keylon Mack: Bossier Parish Community College

CARTHAGE
Football

  • Keontay Ingram: University of Texas
  • Dee Bowens: Sam Houston State University

WEST RUSK
Football

  • Tyree Wilson: Texas A&M University

HENDERSON
Football

  • Trae Hall: University of New Mexico

GILMER
Football

  • Aaron Brown: Kilgore College

THURSDAY, BISHOP GORMAN
Football

  • Justin Duffie: Northeastern State University

Soccer

  • Sarah Flannelly: Tyler Junior College

Track and Field

  • Paige Rebmann: University of Texas at Tyler
  • Nicholas Benedict: University of Texas at Tyler (Cross country also)
  • Joshua Price: Northeastern State University

