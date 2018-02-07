National Signing Day: What to expect

System.Object

Wednesday is National Signing Day.

Here’s a look at who we expect to play college sports. Some signed on Dec. 20. Those are noted. Bishop T.K. Gorman will host its signing event on Thursday.

JOHN TYLER

Football

Martrevious Allison: Syracuse University (Signed on Dec. 20)

Dekalen Goodson: University of Houston (Signed on Dec. 20)

Tyus Grayson: Arkansas Tech University

Tra Minter: Texas College

Jaivon Williams: Howard Payne University

Kaylon Douglas: Undecided

Aysaiah Franks: Undecided

Michael Givens-Washington: Undecided

Gregorio Guerrero: Undecided

Dewayne Jones: Undecided

Tabias Marshall: Undecided

Nicholas Thompson: Undecided

Academics

Emmanuel Daniels: Texas A&M University

Bryce Holloway: University of Texas

Kharis McFarland: Baylor University (Trainer)

TYLER LEE

Football

Chance Amie: Syracuse University (Signed on Dec. 20)

Nathan Niedrauer: Tarleton State University

Marquis Gray: Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Lanthony Simmons: Southern Nazarene University

WHITEHOUSE

Football

Clayton Cook: Missouri Southern State University

Trevor Lawrence: Tyler Junior College

Ken’Tavian McDade: Hardin-Simmons University

Mitchell Melrose: Abilene Christian University

Javier Neal: University of North Texas

Christian Owens-Missouri Southern State University

Kyevon Rider: Texas A&M University-Commerce

Dayton Thompson: Northeastern State University

Soccer

Sydney Malmstrom: Tyler Junior College

Chloe Towler: Austin College

Softball

Mahayla Mitchell: University of Arkansas at Monticello

ARP

Football

Demarvion Overshown: University of Texas (Signed on Dec. 20)

GLADEWATER

Football

Isaiah Davis: Texas A&M University-Commerce

Mike Sanchez: Navarro College

Mycah Stephens: Louisiana College

Andrew Williams: Louisiana College

Baseball

Keylon Mack: Bossier Parish Community College

CARTHAGE

Football

Keontay Ingram: University of Texas

Dee Bowens: Sam Houston State University

WEST RUSK

Football

Tyree Wilson: Texas A&M University

HENDERSON

Football

Trae Hall: University of New Mexico

GILMER

Football

Aaron Brown: Kilgore College

THURSDAY, BISHOP GORMAN

Football

Justin Duffie: Northeastern State University

Soccer

Sarah Flannelly: Tyler Junior College

Track and Field

Paige Rebmann: University of Texas at Tyler

Nicholas Benedict: University of Texas at Tyler (Cross country also)

Joshua Price: Northeastern State University

