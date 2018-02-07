National Signing Day: What to expect

Wednesday is National Signing Day.
Here’s a look at who we expect to play college sports. Some signed on Dec. 20. Those are noted. Bishop T.K. Gorman will host its signing event on Thursday.
JOHN TYLER
Football
- Martrevious Allison: Syracuse University (Signed on Dec. 20)
- Dekalen Goodson: University of Houston (Signed on Dec. 20)
- Tyus Grayson: Arkansas Tech University
- Tra Minter: Texas College
- Jaivon Williams: Howard Payne University
- Kaylon Douglas: Undecided
- Aysaiah Franks: Undecided
- Michael Givens-Washington: Undecided
- Gregorio Guerrero: Undecided
- Dewayne Jones: Undecided
- Tabias Marshall: Undecided
- Nicholas Thompson: Undecided
Academics
- Emmanuel Daniels: Texas A&M University
- Bryce Holloway: University of Texas
- Kharis McFarland: Baylor University (Trainer)
TYLER LEE
Football
- Chance Amie: Syracuse University (Signed on Dec. 20)
- Nathan Niedrauer: Tarleton State University
- Marquis Gray: Southeastern Oklahoma State University
- Lanthony Simmons: Southern Nazarene University
WHITEHOUSE
Football
- Clayton Cook: Missouri Southern State University
- Trevor Lawrence: Tyler Junior College
- Ken’Tavian McDade: Hardin-Simmons University
- Mitchell Melrose: Abilene Christian University
- Javier Neal: University of North Texas
- Christian Owens-Missouri Southern State University
- Kyevon Rider: Texas A&M University-Commerce
- Dayton Thompson: Northeastern State University
Soccer
- Sydney Malmstrom: Tyler Junior College
- Chloe Towler: Austin College
- Softball
- Mahayla Mitchell: University of Arkansas at Monticello
ARP
Football
- Demarvion Overshown: University of Texas (Signed on Dec. 20)
GLADEWATER
Football
- Isaiah Davis: Texas A&M University-Commerce
- Mike Sanchez: Navarro College
- Mycah Stephens: Louisiana College
- Andrew Williams: Louisiana College
Baseball
- Keylon Mack: Bossier Parish Community College
CARTHAGE
Football
- Keontay Ingram: University of Texas
- Dee Bowens: Sam Houston State University
WEST RUSK
Football
- Tyree Wilson: Texas A&M University
HENDERSON
Football
- Trae Hall: University of New Mexico
GILMER
Football
- Aaron Brown: Kilgore College
THURSDAY, BISHOP GORMAN
Football
- Justin Duffie: Northeastern State University
Soccer
Sarah Flannelly: Tyler Junior College
Track and Field
- Paige Rebmann: University of Texas at Tyler
- Nicholas Benedict: University of Texas at Tyler (Cross country also)
- Joshua Price: Northeastern State University
