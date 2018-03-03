NC deputies use drone to find missing girl

Aerial photography by drone motion in the air in motion (Photo: acceptfoto, Custom)

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies were able to locate a missing girl thanks to drone technology.

On Thursday, the Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a residence in Jackson Springs, N.C., in reference to a missing 11-year-old girl.

After searching at the girl's home, deputies began using their Matrice 210 Drone to help search for the girl.

Deputies said within 15 minutes, a heat signature was detected in a wooded area about 100 yards from the residence across the highway. The Moore County Sheriff's Office was able to use their radio to direct deputies to that location. Deputies later located the girl sleeping under "thick tree limbs and brush."

“This is a perfect example of why we invested in this drone capability,” said Sheriff Neil Godfrey in a press release. “The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is doing everything we can to ensure that we are using technology to benefit the safety of our citizens as well as our deputies.

Godfrey said without the drone deputies would have had to rely on other resources, like a helicopter.

"As a parent, I am happy for the child and the family that last night’s flight was a success and as the Sheriff, I am proud of Lieutenant Davis and our deputies," Godfrey said in a press release.

