New Braunfels Housing Authority appoints dead woman to board

The New Braunfels Housing Authority board has a new member, but there’s one problem – she’s dead.

New Braunfels City Council confirmed that the board appointed Wanda Sandlin to the board on Monday. However, Sandlin died in August.

A representative with the city tells KENS 5 that applicants are usually contacted before being appointed, but no one was able to get a hold of Sandlin.

Somehow her application still managed to advance.

City leaders say that they are now reviewing their processes and procedures.

They’re also looking for Sandlin’s replacement.

