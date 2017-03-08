New CEO for Christus Trinity Mother Frances

TYLER - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System has named Chris Glenney, FACHE, as President and Chief Executive Officer of the region’s largest integrated health care system. The announcement comes alongside the recent expansion of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System in Northeast Texas and the addition of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs



Glenney became CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Vice President of Operations in 2005, before advancing to Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Vice President of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in October 2012. He was made Chief Operating Officer for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System in 2016, before advancing to his new role of President and Chief Executive Officer.



“During my almost 20 years as a part of this organization, we have seen some wonderful and dramatic shifts in the health care landscape of East Texas,” said Glenney. “I’m proud that CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System has been at the forefront in this region, expanding access to nationally-recognized health care services to the people of Northeast Texas, extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and building upon the legacy set forth by the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth some eight decades ago. As we move forward as part of CHRISTUS Health, we seek to continually improve while carrying on the remarkable tradition of service set forth by the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.”



“CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System has been a key part of CHRISTUS Health’s expansion across Northeast Texas,” said Jeff Puckett, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CHRISTUS Health. “Our heritage of providing high-quality, compassionate care to those who need it stretches back 150 years, and we are excited to continue to build upon that mission in Northeast Texas for years to come through the stewardship and direction of Mr. Glenney.”



Glenney earned his undergraduate degree in Biomedical Sciences from Texas A&M University in College Station before completing his master’s degree in Health Care Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio. Additionally, he is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.



Glenney is an elder in his church, Grace Community Church, and has served on the board of Grace Community School, a local private institution, for the past six years. He serves on other community boards in Northeast Texas including CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital (Tyler, Jacksonville, Winnsboro, and Sulphur Springs), Champion EMS, Tyler ContinueCare Hospital and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Rehabilitation Hospital. He also has volunteered with Hospice of East Texas, United Way, Encouragement FM (a local Christian radio station), East Texas Chapter for ACHE, and as a coach and broadcaster for youth sports. Finally, Glenney is a graduate of Leadership Tyler Class 24.

Glenney has been married to his wife Shannon for 20 years. They have three children: Caleb 17, Joshua 15 and Kate 10. He enjoys watching his kids play sports, spending time with family, and watching Texas A&M.

© 2017 KYTX-TV