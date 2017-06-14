New lead in manhunt for escaped inmates | Truck stolen in Morgan Co.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. -- Police are now looking for a truck that was stolen from the county where two escaped inmates were last seen.

Police have linked it to the escaped inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.

A BOLO was released for a 2008 white Ford F-250 two-door with silver tool boxes on both side rails. The Georgia license plate is BCX5372.





The truck is described as not being in pristine condition. It was hitched to a trailer that was cut by a torch, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Sills said the truck was taken sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday when the business reopened.

Sills said the public's help in locating both vehicles is crucial. A green 2004 Honda Civic was carjacked shortly after the shooting on Hwy 16. Police have not said said if they believe the fugitives are still with the Honda or if they believe the pair is still together.

“We desperately need the public’s help in finding both of these vehicles,” Sills said.

As a part of this investigation, 11Alive has confirmed the GBI pulled surveillance video from the Chevron on 7 Islands Rd. in Buckhead, Ga. in Morgan County. It sits across from Martin Marietta Morgan County Quarry.

THE SEARCH

The reward for their capture was raised to $90,000 Wednesday afternoon. Sills said the FBI, Georgia Department of Corrections, U.S. Marshall Service, Ga. Sheriff's Association, Fraternal Order of Police, as well as the Putnam, Butts and Spalding County Sheriff Departments contributed to the growing reward.

Police and law enforcement officials from throughout the Southeast continue to search for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two corrections officers in Putnam County on Tuesday morning.

A statewide manhunt has been underway since the incident, when authorities said Ricky Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe were being transported on a bus when they allegedly overpowered the guards, killed them and escaped.

(L) Donnie Russell Rowe (R) Ricky Dubose

After the shooting, the two are accused of carjacking a man and stealing his light green 2004 Honda civic.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

