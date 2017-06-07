New video released of Lampasas arrest where deputy punched teen

Photo: Twitter/@sydneeeyjoy

LAMPASAS, Texas -- The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office released new dash cam and body cam video Wednesday of an arrest involving a deputy repeatedly punching a teenager in the face on May 25.

Deputy Logan Lones was placed on administrative leave after the incident, which was posted to Twitter by one of the passengers in the vehicle he stopped in the 100 block of East North Avenue in Lampasas, after dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a reckless driver in a vehicle matching the car's description.

After making the traffic stop, Jones said he smelled alcohol and marijuana and ordered the driver, 18-year-old Quinton Cruce, to exit the vehicle.

While attempting to arrest Cruce, video footage shows Jones punching him several times in the face. An arrest affidavit claims Cruce hit first -- something that was not immediately clear from the newly released footage.

Cruce's friend Gage Blackwell, 18, was also taken into custody. Blackwell was charged with assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, interference with public duties and being a minor consuming alcohol. Cruce was charged with interference with public duties, resisting arrest, assault of a public servant and driving while intoxicated.

