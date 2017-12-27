KYTX
No injuries in morning house fire

Favian Quezada, KYTX 11:18 AM. CST December 27, 2017

The Tyler Fire Department is working the scene of a fire at the corner of Magnolia Dr. and 6th St.

No people were in the house at the time. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

More details to come.

