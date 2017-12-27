Close No injuries in morning house fire Favian Quezada, KYTX 11:18 AM. CST December 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Tyler Fire Department is working the scene of a fire at the corner of Magnolia Dr. and 6th St.No people were in the house at the time. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.More details to come. © 2017 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS ETX photographer talks about her viral boudoir photos Atwood's robbery Crosby-Lebus worker strike Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know Teacher accused of assault 84-year-old post office worker retires 11 new features in IOS 11 SPCA Dogtoberfest East Texan nearly caught in Vegas shooting Under The Lights Week 5 (Sept. 29) More Stories No injuries in morning house fire Dec 27, 2017, 11:18 a.m. Polk inmates save deputy who passed out during work detail Jun 19, 2017, 12:13 p.m. EF-2 tornado destroys everything else but Reklaw home Dec 26, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs