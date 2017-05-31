Non profit group raising funds to restore Mayfair Building

It's a building that's been around for generations. The Mayfair is a big part of the city of Tyler's history, with performances by music legends like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton.That's why a non profit group is working to restore the venu

KYTX 10:52 PM. CDT May 31, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories