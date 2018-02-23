KYTX
Officer-involved shooting in Palestine

Favian Quezada, KYTX 12:58 PM. CST February 23, 2018

An officer for the City of Palestine was involved in a shooting during a traffic stop.

According to a press release, an officer was making a stop where a person brandished a gun and fired a shot at the officer. The officer returned fire as the suspects fled the scene.

A chase took place into Anderson County where an exchange of gunfire occurred. 

No officers were injured but one person was taken by helicopter to a Tyler-area hospital.
 

