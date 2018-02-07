Officer shot in Richardson; shooter remains at large

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - Police are responding to an active-shooter situation at an apartment complex near E. Renner and North Star roads Wednesday night.

According to Richardson police, an officer was shot while responding to a call at Breckinridge Point Apartments.

The officer's condition is unknown at this time. Police said others may be wounded.



The shooter remains at large. A search for the suspect is underway.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area.

