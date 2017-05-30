KYTX
Armed man at Orlando airport 'contained'

AP , KHOU 8:28 PM. CDT May 30, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida have tweeted that a reportedly armed suspect has been 'contained' at the Orlando International Airport and that no shots have been fired and there is no active shooter.

A spokeswoman for the airport, Carolyn Fennell, tells the Orlando Sentinel that law enforcement officers are on the scene Tuesday night near the rental car area. 

The airport tweeted that the area had been contained and there was minimal impact to operations.

 

 


Fennell didn't immediately respond to a message left by The Associated Press. Police referred calls to the spokeswoman.

Earlier this year, authorities say an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

 

