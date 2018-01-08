Officials identify body found in vacant ETX home

Joshua Tillery - Harrison County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff's investigators believe the man found dead in an abandoned house Monday morning is that of 31-year-old Joshua Tillery of Marshall.

The body has been sent to Tyler for confirmation of identity and for an autopsy.

Tillery's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in the eastern portion of the county Monday morning.

The body is that of a male in his 30s, with numerous tattoos on his neck and face. He was found in an abandoned house, but officials are not disclosing the exact location.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff's office at 903-923-4000. Crime Stoppers may also be notified anonymously at 903-935-9969.

